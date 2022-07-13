Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for public appearance

Prince Harry will give a speech at the United Nations during an informal meeting of the General Assembly.

Prince Harry is expected to be the highlight of the event, but Meghan is also expected to attend.

This will be the first time the couple has been seen in public together since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will go to New York this week to make a big public appearance at a United Nations (UN) event. The thing is going to happen in New York City.

On July 18, in honour of Nelson Mandela Day, the Duke of Sussex will give a speech at the United Nations during an informal meeting of the General Assembly.

A UN spokesman told The media source, “The South African Mission has confirmed the participation of the Duke and the Duchess at Monday’s commemoration.”

The news source says that Prince Harry’s speech at the United Nations will likely be about climate change and world hunger, two issues that are important to him. During COVID-19, his non-profit organisation, Archewell, worked with World Central Kitchen. He also started another non-profit, Travalyst, which focuses on green travel.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is likely to go with him to the event to show her support for him. This will be the first time the couple has been seen in public together since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party in the UK a month ago. Prince Harry is expected to be the highlight of the event, but Meghan is also expected to be there.

Also Read Prince Harry became ‘First Gentleman’ if Meghan wins presidency Prince Harry is "happy" with the idea of becoming the "First Gentleman."...