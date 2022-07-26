Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be seeing Queen Elizabeth II this summer after an unpleasant reunion at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be seeing Queen Elizabeth II this summer after an unpleasant reunion at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations! Earlier reports stated that The Queen had invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join her for her yearly summer vacation in the Highlands.

For those who are unaware, the Queen is presently in Scotland and will spend August and September at her rural home, Balmoral.

The Sun had also reported that a full list of royals, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, had been informed to anticipate a full list of royals at Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish estate.

Harry and Meghan aren’t listed as summer guests at Balmoral, though! Numerous sources told that the Sussexes would not be visiting Harry’s adored grandma.

Instead, the couple will only be stationed in the US until this fall, when Prince Harry’s widely anticipated memoir will be published.

The 96-year-old monarch’s great-granddaughter Lilibet, who bears her name, was nevertheless introduced to The Queen. Baby Lili met The Queen for the first time when Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK in June to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Lili actually had two encounters with her great-grandmother.

At this time, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have been confirmed to accompany The Queen to her summer retreat.

