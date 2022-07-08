Meghan Markle bullying probe results must be made public, Britons

Meghan was accused of abusing royal servants in the UK in 2021

The investigation’s conclusions have been kept hidden

Brits demand that the findings of the Meghan Markle bullying investigation be made public. Meghan was accused of abusing royal servants in the UK in 2021 before she wed Prince Harry in 2018.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex intimidated her employees into quitting their employment. The Queen then personally paid for an investigation to look into the situation.

According to a top palace source, “We have not transmitted the precise proposals due to the sensitivity of the conversations.

“Where appropriate, the recommendations have been integrated into policies and processes, and there have been changes to such policies and procedures.

Therefore, “all staff employees and members of the royal family will be informed of the policies and processes, including the updated policies and procedures.”

The investigation’s conclusions have been kept hidden now that it is over, despite fierce opposition from Britons. Express.co.uk recently conducted a poll, asking residents for their opinions on the matter.

It should definitely be made public, one person wrote.

Another person said: “It was hinted that we would see the outcomes when this probe started. It had an impact on the whole nation.

We NEED to see these results, which could reveal errors on all sides.

One responded: “YES, in fact. Let’s hang everything out.

