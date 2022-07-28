Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘staggering’ demands from Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s concerns about Meghan Markle considering his past
Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her staggering demands of Prince Harry since their marriage. This assertion was made by novelist and royal biographer Tom Bower in an interview.
“Meghan is a person who controls the narrative, and that has been part of the problem,” he was reported as saying there.
She “couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more significant and wasn’t more in control of everything” when she moved to London to join the Royal Family.
He continued, “And that’s why she has tense relationships with so many people.
“There is no question that the woman who married into the Royal Family did so because she loved Harry; we know her history and her motivations. Additionally, she adores prestige.
There is only one number one in the Royal Family, and the rest of the family is there to support the Queen, so she immediately realized she wouldn’t achieve the status of number one she desired.
“Meghan couldn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight and quickly determined that Hollywood would be a better fit for her.”
