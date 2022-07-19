Meghan Markle has no comparison to Princess Diana, declares royal expert.

Jay Carafano tweets: “Meghan is, let’s be honest, part of a Hollywood self serving elite”.

Lourenço Pereira Coutinho accused the Duchess of “playing the role of 21st-century princess Diana on camera”.

Meghan Markle has no correlation with Princess Diana, announces royal expert.

The previous Hollywood entertainer isn’t ‘sacrificial’ like Harry’s mom Diana, Jay Carafano tweets.

“English sovereignty is about caring help. Meghan is, can we just be real for a moment, part of a Hollywood self serving world class. What did individuals truly anticipate?”

The remarks come after Nile Gardiner said: “Meghan Markle is no Princess Diana.”

As per the New York Post, the master uncovered that Meghan needed to channel her internal Diana since she streamed off on her Australia trip with Harry in 2018.

After their Oprah interview in 2021, Lourenço Pereira Coutinho blamed the Duchess for “assuming the part of 21st-century princess Diana on camera.”

Like Meghan Markle, Diana sat in to share her horrendous time in the illustrious family a couple of years before her passing. In a discussion with Martin Bashir, the Princess of Wales talked about how her marriage was broken by the presence of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

