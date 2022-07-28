Meghan Markle Inspires Alexandra Daddario’s Wedding Look

Alexandra Daddario wore an aquamarine ring for her wedding.

She paired it with her Danielle Frankel dress for her bridal photoshoot.

The White Lotus actress married film producer Andrew Form in June.

Alexandra Daddario explained how Meghan Markle’s fascination served as the “something blue” for her wedding.

Late in June, the White Lotus actress and movie producer Andrew Form got married at Preservation Hall in New Orleans. Daddario tells that her “something blue” was a vivid blue ring; that she wore with her stunning Danielle Frankel gown.

The 36-year-old Emmy-nominated actor confessed that the Duchess of Sussex really served as the inspiration; for the ring while she was chatting about her new Aerie campaign.

She confessed, “I’m smitten with Meghan Markle. “I think she was wearing an aquamarine ring; that belonged to Princess Diana. My engagement ring wasn’t as elaborate, but it did resemble Meghan Markle’s in size and colour.”

The Baywatch star was “open to everything” when it came to the pursuit of the ideal wedding dress; even though she had her heart set on an aquamarine ring.

I’ve never been the type of person who planned her wedding; and knew precisely what she was going to wear, the woman said.

“I like to follow my intuition rather than overthinking things. I don’t want to be overly concerned about my wardrobe. I prefer to just put them on, “Danielle Frankel urged her to try; on a number of gowns, she added, adding that.

“I believe I fell in love with the third dress I tried on. After that, I believe I tried on one more; and while they were all wonderful, I simply knew this one. It felt like New Orleans; it was cosy, and it simply fit like a glove.”

She went on, “Just one of those things that females notice when you wear the ideal outfit, really. I didn’t want to try on a tonne of other stuff; when I had it on and realised I liked it.”

As an actress who is frequently fitted for red carpet appearances; the bride recalls that wedding dress shopping seemed rather familiar.

I’m very fortunate that I get to walk red carpets all the time; so I get to fulfil a lot of that aspect wearing a lovely outfit, she said. “To me, it was almost like trying on a red carpet gown.”

She said, “I didn’t know what I wanted and I was simply ready to wear; whatever felt best.

What “felt nicest” was a Danielle Frankel gown with pleated silk wool; that was ideal for the scene.

She said to Vogue, “I fell in love with Danielle Frankel’s outfits.” “They were my Instagram followers. After we spoke on the phone and they gave me a message; I felt stunning in every way when I visited their studio. I picked my outfit since it looked like it belonged in New Orleans; and was appropriate for the heat in Louisiana.”

The Scarlet dress, which features lace appliqués, spaghetti straps, and a tulle train and costs $9,990; is light and airy enough for the weather in New Orleans. It complemented Form’s Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe suit well; which Daddario described as a “lovely, not-too-serious” choice for the couple’s wedding.

