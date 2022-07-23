The Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle drama has recently become more convoluted.

The Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle drama has recently become more convoluted.

Tom Bower recounts the famous argument between the women over the flower girl dresses for the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding in his juicy new royal biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. He maintains that the Suits star made Kate cry, not the other way around as Meghan has claimed.

The bride, Middleton, 40, “broke into tears,” according to excerpts from Bower’s interview with the Daily Mail, after the latter likened Princess Charlotte, the bride’s 7-year-old daughter, “unfavorably” to Isabel, 9, her closest friend Jessica Mulroney’s kid.

According to the author’s sources, Middleton and her future sister-in-law disagreed about Charlotte’s dress’ length and fit as well as whether or not the young ladies should wear tights as they made their way down the aisle.

Due to Mulroney and her mother’s support for Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge apparently felt that she was being somewhat ganged up on.

The controversy surrounding the dresses initially made headlines in 2018, when Bower’s version of events—that Markle made Middleton cry—was revealed. However, in her shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former actress insisted that she was the one who had cried that day and that the reports were false.

The mother of two was also disappointed that the royals did nothing to support her as further articles about the incident were released.

“I started crying and it really hurt my feelings when [Kate] got upset about anything having to do with the flower girl outfits a few days before the wedding. Since she apologized and I have already forgiven her, I don’t think it’s fair to her to go into details about whether or not there was a confrontation” the native of California explained.

Being held responsible for something that not only I did not do but also happened to me, as well as the members of our wedding telling our communications team that this didn’t happen, was difficult to overcome.

