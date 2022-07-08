Meghan Markle ‘moved at the speed of lightening’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan ‘moved at the speed of lightening’ to marry Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward made this information.

She began by highlighting how their “whirlwind courtship” had Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle 'moved at the speed of lightning' to wed Prince Harry, reports. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward made this information.

She began by highlighting how their “whirlwind courtship” had Prince Harry completely “mesmerised” and adored her day and night.

So much so that, in Ms Seward’s opinion, it almost amounted to an “obsession” that solidified four months after first meeting her.

Soon after, in Ms Seward’s words, Prince Harry was “dragged around like a royal performing seal.”

All of this led to Meghan and Prince Harry being married quickly, reportedly “moving at the pace of lightning,” after they were engaged in May 2018.

Earlier, Brits demand that the findings of the Meghan bullying investigation be made public. Meghan was accused of abusing royal servants in the UK in 2021 before she wed Prince Harry in 2018.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex intimidated her employees into quitting their employment. The Queen then personally paid for an investigation to look into the situation.

According to a top palace source, “We have not transmitted the precise proposals due to the sensitivity of the conversations.

“Where appropriate, the recommendations have been integrated into policies and processes, and there have been changes to such policies and procedures.

