Prince Harry wants to be head of Royal family says Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has long harboured the ambition of becoming the "head" of...
According to a journalist, Meghan Markle may deliberately abandon Prince Harry if he becomes ineffective.
Archie and Lilibet, the couple’s two children, were born in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess’ relationship, as well as their eventual separation, has long been a source of contention for detractors.
Caroline Di Russo, a Sky News contributor, has stated that the Suits alum will separate ways with her royal husband at some time.
“Look, he made his bed, and he can sleep in it, quite frankly,” she said before adding, “Will he do a runner? I imagine probably at some stage.”
Di Russo claimed that “there were many people who warned him beforehand this was (probably) not the best decision.”
She added, “it’s actually been really sad to watch.”
Di Russo’s remarks came after royal experts stated that the Suke may be’regretting’ his choice to go to the United States of America.
When Prince Harry visited the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, analysts stated he was lonely for his family and friends.
