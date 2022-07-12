Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle plans to “leave” Harry when he “no longer serves purpose.”
Meghan Markle plans to “leave” Harry when he “no longer serves purpose.”

Meghan Markle plans to “leave” Harry when he “no longer serves purpose.”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle plans to “leave” Harry when he “no longer serves purpose.”

Meghan Markle plans to “leave” Harry when he “no longer serves purpose.”

Advertisement
  • A journalist recently passed a scandalous comment regarding Meghan Markle
  • As per Journalist, Meghan Markle would leave Prince Harry
  • Meghan will leave Harry if he no longer serves the purpose she requires
Advertisement

According to a journalist, Meghan Markle may deliberately abandon Prince Harry if he becomes ineffective.

Also Read

Prince Harry wants to be head of Royal family says Meghan Markle
Prince Harry wants to be head of Royal family says Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has long harboured the ambition of becoming the "head" of...

Archie and Lilibet, the couple’s two children, were born in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess’ relationship, as well as their eventual separation, has long been a source of contention for detractors.

Caroline Di Russo, a Sky News contributor, has stated that the Suits alum will separate ways with her royal husband at some time.

“Look, he made his bed, and he can sleep in it, quite frankly,” she said before adding, “Will he do a runner? I imagine probably at some stage.”

Di Russo claimed that “there were many people who warned him beforehand this was (probably) not the best decision.”

Advertisement

She added, “it’s actually been really sad to watch.”

Di Russo’s remarks came after royal experts stated that the Suke may be’regretting’ his choice to go to the United States of America.

Also Read

Meghan Markle Prince Harry left Buckingham Palace aides running scared
Meghan Markle Prince Harry left Buckingham Palace aides running scared

Meghan and Harry left Buckingham Palace aides running scared. The Duke and...

When Prince Harry visited the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, analysts stated he was lonely for his family and friends.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Featured News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be like
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be like "setting off a nuclear bomb"
Archewell team 'congratulated Prince Harry' on publication of his memoir
Archewell team 'congratulated Prince Harry' on publication of his memoir
King Charles reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
King Charles reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
Prince Harry recently retaliated Prince William 'hurt' Meghan
Prince Harry recently retaliated Prince William 'hurt' Meghan
Prince Harry and Prince William's 'forced smiles': Expert
Prince Harry and Prince William's 'forced smiles': Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan to 'miss historic Buckingham Palace moment'
Prince Harry and Meghan to 'miss historic Buckingham Palace moment'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story