Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story is still on the go
  • Rumors regarding their separation were heard recently
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still in love, despite predictions that the Duchess of Sussex may ‘leave’ her husband when he becomes ineffective.
Advertisement

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry was just as in love with Meghan when he proposed to her in November 2017.

Also Read

Queen is not terrified of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Queen is not terrified of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who has great experience...

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Meghan Markle and Harry, who married in May 2018 a year after the Duke proposed to the former Suits star on one knee, have a strong foundation despite painful circumstances since their wedding.

Kinsey stated that countless gestures of devotion demonstrated Meghan and Harry’s love for one other, both in candid images and in recent contentious interviews.

“Becoming parents has linked them greatly,” the royal commentator added. They are passionately protective of their family and are attempting to balance their public and private lives.”

Also Read

Prince Harry wants to be head of Royal family says Meghan Markle
Prince Harry wants to be head of Royal family says Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has long harboured the ambition of becoming the "head" of...

Advertisement

Kinsey’s remarks came only days after rumours circulated that Meghan may ‘leave’ Harry when he becomes ineffective.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Luxurious villa of Andrew Tate revealed during police raid
Luxurious villa of Andrew Tate revealed during police raid
Pete Davidson's friends want him to date a non-celebrity
Pete Davidson's friends want him to date a non-celebrity
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' days at
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' days at "GMA" numbered?
Tarek El Moussa praises his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa praises his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' reports gets viral on social media
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' reports gets viral on social media
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story