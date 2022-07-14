Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong

Rumors regarding their separation were heard recently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still in love, despite predictions that the Duchess of Sussex may ‘leave’ her husband when he becomes ineffective.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry was just as in love with Meghan when he proposed to her in November 2017.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Meghan Markle and Harry, who married in May 2018 a year after the Duke proposed to the former Suits star on one knee, have a strong foundation despite painful circumstances since their wedding.

Kinsey stated that countless gestures of devotion demonstrated Meghan and Harry’s love for one other, both in candid images and in recent contentious interviews.

“Becoming parents has linked them greatly,” the royal commentator added. They are passionately protective of their family and are attempting to balance their public and private lives.”

Kinsey’s remarks came only days after rumours circulated that Meghan may ‘leave’ Harry when he becomes ineffective.