Back in her acting days, Meghan Markle declined business mogul Donald Trump’s invitation to a private event.

According to author Tom Bower, Meghan took her job at Deal or No Deal seriously and dedicated all of her free time to read screenplays.

She “rejected” Trump’s request to “visit his golf clubs,” according to the article.

As usual in Hollywood, attractive young women attracted wealthy and influential men.

Donald Trump was one of the guests welcomed to the studio.

The New York businessman distributed business cards and invites to play golf on the set between takes.

Some of the women who accepted would later claim that Meghan had declined not only the invitation to meet with Trump but also all the others.

“Leyla Milani, one of the other females, would state that Meghan never went out after the shows, but instead read scripts for auditions,” the biographer continued.

