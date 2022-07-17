Meghan Markle surprised Palace with her extraordinary brazenness 

A new book says that Meghan Markle’s cover showed “unprecedented bravado” that surprised Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex was on the cover of a magazine with the title “Wild About Harry”.

The Hollywood-isation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée.

A new book says that Meghan Markle covers the media show, “unprecedented bravado” that surprised Buckingham Palace.

In September 2017, the Duchess of Sussex was on the cover of a magazine with the title “Wild About Harry.”

Getting Even: Meghan, Harry, and the War in Writing Tom Bower had this to say about the Windsors:”Meghan’s unprecedented brazenness took Buckingham Palace by surprise — and electrified the British media.

“The interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship to promote herself,” added, “The Hollywood-isation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée.”

Earlier, Prince Harry’s girlfriend talked to media journalist in 2017, when her engagement to Prince Harry was still a mystery to the rest of the world.

Meghan, according to Bower, wanted the interview to focus on her charities and activism. She did, however, admit she was “in love” with Harry, which became the cover story of the magazine’s September edition that year. Despite the Duchess’s protests, the interview was published, according to Bower. And, despite prohibiting his then-fiancée from speaking to the journalist about him, “Harry remained totally faithful.”

