Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of being a source to journalist

According to the shocking book, David and Victoria Beckham were “outraged” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alleged “indiscretion” claims. In his shocking book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War between the Windsors, British author Tom Bower offers his opinion on the Suits alum’s argument with the Beckhams.

“Harry and Meghan were shackled,” the biographer wrote. “Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.

“Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s argument with the Beckhams The Duchess threw a cup of tea in the air during a...

“Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimised by the mildest criticism.

Advertisement

“Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.

“In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion,” Tom detailed.

“Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Sun in 2020 quoted its source claiming, “When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious.

Also Read Meghan Markle was denied requesting a NYC restaurant to clear out so that she and Prince Harry could have a private dinner During her recent trip to New York City with Prince Harry, Meghan...

“Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

Advertisement

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.