Meghan Markle once acknowledged that she wished she could be like Ivanka Trump. In a recently unearthed blog post that author Tom Bower brought back into the public eye, the Duchess of Sussex lavishly praised the daughter of former President Donald Trump.

After speaking with the young socialite for “The Tig” in 2014, Meghan praised Ivanka for her intelligence, good beauty, and business acumen.

According to Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the mother-of-two wrote in her blog four years before saying “I do” to Prince Harry that she was “staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire.”

It’s so simple to criticize females from privileged backgrounds and think they earned their success by being affluent from birth, she said.

“Ivanka, however, always struck me as unique because she didn’t release pop songs or perform table dance as a teenager. She wasn’t acting out in public, cursing, or receiving DUI charges “Meghan threw in. Instead, she launched the Trump Hotel Collection, completed her studies at The Wharton School, and developed her own business.

The Suits actress even stated that she intended to order the same thing Ivanka does if the two of them ever went out for drinks since it is obvious that she has “the formula for success (and happiness) down perfect.”

Additionally, she raved on the First Daughter’s sense of style, saying that she managed to strike a balance between “letting yourself go and looking like you just stepped off a catwalk (or at least had the chance to put some lipstick on).”

Ivanka’s father was elected president two years after the blog entry went live. Meghan was quick to criticize the troubled businessman as a vociferous “misogynist” during his political effort, despite the fact that she was a fan of the heiress.

When discussing Hillary Clinton at the time on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, she remarked, “You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary just because she’s a woman.” However, Trump has made it clear that you don’t actually want a world like that.

