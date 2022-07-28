The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public
Meghan Markle's rejection by the royal family caused Prince Harry to have...
According to reports, Tom Bower’s incendiary book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors has Meghan Markle feeling “unhappy” and “stressed.”
The Duchess of Sussex, according to a source who spilled the beans to Heat Magazine, “feels the book is quite harsh and uncalled for.”
The allegations made in the book “made her even more eager to speak up for herself, but equally, this is a stinging reminder that they have a tremendous amount of repair work to do if this narrative is ever going to go away,” according to the author.
Despite “their swagger and tenacity,” the insider continued, the pair “doesn’t want to be at war with the world forever and there’s a lot that hasn’t come out yet.”
The insider continued, “This book is really brutal, but the concern is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
The Suits star allegedly controlled the narrative of her story with the royal family and played the victim, according to the British author’s claims in his book.
