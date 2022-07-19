Meghan Markle threw a teacup and was ‘abrasive’ on royal tour

Meghan Markle treated staff and diplomats in an “abrasive” way, says a royal biographer.

Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors come out next week.

Buckingham Palace is looking into bullying claims made against Meghan and Harry.

Advertisement

In the explosive royal biography coming out next week, Meghan Markle is said to have treated staff and diplomats in an “abrasive” way.

Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors says that Meghan and Harry are at war with the Windsors “bombarded their staff with demands for retribution and removal of the criticism.”

Meghan has been compared to Princess Diana, whom the British people loved, and the Sussexes have said that the criticisms of Meghan are unjustified.

But early excerpts of the new book that were published before the book comes out next week suggest the opposite.

The latest damaging claims from Bower say that Meghan and Harry encouraged bullying. Buckingham Palace is looking into these claims.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix plot ‘crashed and burned’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of launching yet another...

Advertisement

Now, Meghan’s biographer says she was “abrasive” and “demanding” of her staff, and that she was “inflamed by the slightest criticism.”

He further added, “Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.”

“According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.”

“Lawyers on behalf of Meghan have denied all claims of bullying toward palace staff or aides.”

“Complaints against Meghan emerged in March 2021, hours before the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast, in which Meghan accused the Royal Family of “perpetuating falsehoods”.

After the bullying claims came out, the Queen said she would look into them. The investigation was finished in June, but the results were not made public by Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’ Prince Harry gave his wife, Meghan Markle, a shoutout during his United...