Meghan Markle “throws herself” into Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle is hard at work on her podcast, Archetypes, a source says.

Locals and neighbours have called her the “Princess of Montecito”.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in a nine-bedroom mansion with Prince Harry and their two children.

Advertisement

Locals and neighbours have called Meghan Markle the “Princess of Montecito.” A source close to the Duchess of Sussex told the media that Markle is hard at work on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

A source says that Meghan holds business meetings in five-star hotels in California, even though she lives in a nine-bedroom mansion with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

The source said, “Their home is large enough to host most of her business meetings, but sometimes Meghan will secretly book a conference room at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, known to locals as The Pink Palace.”

“She’s throwing herself into work on her podcast at the moment, which she can work on from home,” as per the insider further stated.

The same source also said that Meghan’s lavish lifestyle has given her the nickname “Princess of Montecito” and that she is known to ask for “exclusive, secluded” tables at upscale restaurants when she goes out for dinner or lunch.

Earlier, according to a journalist, Meghan Markle may deliberately abandon Prince Harry if he becomes ineffective.

Advertisement

Archie and Lilibet, the couple’s two children, were born in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess’ relationship, as well as their eventual separation, has long been a source of contention for detractors. Caroline Di Russo, a Sky News contributor, has stated that the Suits alum will separate ways with her royal husband at some time.

Also Read Palace ensure Queen that Boris won’t embarrass her before his leave Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been working together. Ensure the Queen...