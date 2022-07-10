Meghan Markle was a ‘disaster’ at Wimbledon, committing ‘massive gaffes.’

Meghan Markle carried out two mistakes

Meghan breached royal protocol at Wimbledon in 2019

She was there to support Serena Williams, broke the dress code, and wore jeans.

Meghan Markle committed two huge gaffes while breaching royal protocol at Wimbledon in 2019.

Meghan, who was there to support her best friend Serena Williams, broke the dress code for the day and wore jeans.

A veteran member, who has been at the club for 30 years, remarked: “She’s not allowed to wear jeans.”

The Duchess of Sussex was also chastised for her “self-regarding paranoia” after her bodyguards prevented bystanders from photographing her.

A source close to the All England Club said: ”She wanted to come incognito but there were problems.

“They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena.

“Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the Royal Family.”

“It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare,” said one official.