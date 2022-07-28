Meghan Markle was about to “leave him,” so Prince Harry wanted to “walk away”

In light of his past relationships with ladies, an insider claims that Prince Harry was protective of Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex led a full life as a bachelor, dating several women.

His love life “crumbled” as a result of having to deal with media attention for each of his girlfriends.

Advertisement

In light of his past relationships with ladies, an insider claims that Prince Harry was protective of Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex led a full life as a bachelor, dating several women. His love life “crumbled” as a result of having to deal with media attention for each of his girlfriends.

Harry took the decision to make Meghan feel comfortable once they first met.

Also Read Meghan Markle: The “Revenge” book, is “only the tip of the iceberg” Tom Bower's incendiary book has Meghan Markle feeling "unhappy" and "stressed." The...

The source told Heatworld that although Harry was offended by the attention Meghan received once their relationship went public, he knew he wanted to marry her the moment he first met her.

He was afraid she would leave him and even considered leaving himself so Meghan could live a normal life without being under so much stress.

Advertisement

He had already witnessed the breakdown of past girlfriends and didn’t want Meghan to experience the same. But neither of them desired that, so they decided to proceed according to their own terms.

The finest thing that has occurred to them both is falling in love.

Also Read Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘staggering’ demands from Prince Harry Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘staggering’ demands from Prince Harry....