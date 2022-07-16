‘Meghan Markle would not keep quiet.’

Famous biographer Tom Bower has made alarming accusations about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in his next book.

The author claimed that Harry’s then fiancée Meghan had spoken about their relationship to the press in an interview in 2017 despite being “ordered” her to “maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects.”

Prince Harry’s girlfriend talked to Vanity Fair journalist Sam Kashner in 2017, when her engagement to Prince Harry was still a mystery to the rest of the world.

Meghan, according to Bower, wanted the interview to focus on her charities and activism. She did, however, admit she was “in love” with Harry, which became the cover story of the magazine’s September edition that year.

Despite the Duchess’s protests, the interview was published, according to Bower. And, despite prohibiting his then-fiancée from speaking to the journalist about him, “Harry remained totally faithful.”

Bower, in an extract from the book published by The Times, claimed: “Reversing the narrative was impossible. Unlike the other young women who married the Windsors it seemed Meghan would not remain silent.

“In London, Harry’s family and their advisers were subdued. This was not an issue, as some would later assert, about the Palace’s handling or mismanagement of Meghan. Nothing could be done.

“The besotted prince ignored the warnings that Meghan spelled trouble for the Palace.”