Meghan Markle wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton

Meghan Markle said she wrote to Hilary Clinton when she was 11 years old.

She complained about a sexist slogan in an ad for washing-up liquid.

The Duchess of Sussex is now an ambassador for UN Women.

Meghan Markle claims disapproved by royal experts that wrote to Hilary Clinton when she was 11 years old about a sexist quote in an ad and got a response from the then-First Lady. Markle said she wrote to Clinton because the quote was in an ad.

A 2017 article in the magazine was based on an interview with the Duchess of Sussex. She talked about how she had written to Mrs. Clinton. But fact checkers questioned whether the story was true, and her father, Thomas Markle, is said to have written the reply.

During her interview with the writer Sam Kashner, Meghan talked about her speech at the UN and how she beat Procter & Gamble when she was only 11.

As a child, Meghan wrote to the company and Hillary Clinton to complain about a slogan for washing-up liquid that said, “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

She wanted it to say “People all over America” instead. P&G finally changed the line after hearing thousands of complaints about it.

Markle, who is now an ambassador for UN Women, talked about the ad during a speech at UN Women. “Two boys from my class said: ‘yeah, that’s where women belong, in the kitchen,'” she remembered. Markle said that she was shocked, angry, and hurt.

The article was published in Vanity Fair, but the part about how she helped people when she was young was left out because the fact checkers couldn’t confirm it.

Tom Bower, a royal expert, said that Meghan complained about the article with the title “Wild about Harry” because it didn’t show her in the way she wanted.

