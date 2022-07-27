Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle’s “attack” on Kate Middleton and Prince William leaves them “wounded”
Meghan Markle’s “attack” on Kate Middleton and Prince William leaves them “wounded”

Meghan Markle’s “attack” on Kate Middleton and Prince William leaves them “wounded”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s “attack” on Kate Middleton and Prince William leaves them “wounded”

Meghan Markle’s “attack” on Kate Middleton and Prince William leaves them “wounded”

Advertisement
  • The recent “attack” on the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaves Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “outrageously wounded.”
  • Bower provided details regarding Harry and Meghan’s conflict with William and Kate during an interview.
  • He claims that William and Kate’s popularity climbed while Harry and Meghan declined, leaving them with mixed emotions.
Advertisement

Tom Bower, a royal author, claims that the recent “attack” on the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaves Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “outrageously wounded.”

Bower provided details regarding Harry and Meghan’s conflict with William and Kate during an interview with Closer magazine for his newly published book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Harry had a “monumental row” with the royals
Meghan Markle and Harry had a “monumental row” with the royals

The shocking new book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the...

Following Megxit, Bower claims that William and Kate’s popularity climbed while Harry and Meghan declined, leaving them with mixed emotions.

“I believe that Harry’s actions and Meghan’s assault have seriously injured them. They deserve a lot of sympathy, Bower added.

The devastation that the Sussexes must now be repaired, he continued. I’m thrilled that they will visit America (for the 2022 Earthshot Prize) in order to introduce them to the true royals. They are engaging them in combat.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning 'huge Coronation coup'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning 'huge Coronation coup'
Meghan Markle reportedly wanted royal rejection from the start: Experts
Meghan Markle reportedly wanted royal rejection from the start: Experts
Prince Harry criticized for challenging King Charles
Prince Harry criticized for challenging King Charles
'Tattle-tale' Prince Harry reportedly 'nothing more than 'whining little boy'
'Tattle-tale' Prince Harry reportedly 'nothing more than 'whining little boy'
Kate Middleton subverts royal protocol by reuniting with former teacher?
Kate Middleton subverts royal protocol by reuniting with former teacher?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story