The recent “attack” on the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaves Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “outrageously wounded.”

Bower provided details regarding Harry and Meghan’s conflict with William and Kate during an interview.

He claims that William and Kate’s popularity climbed while Harry and Meghan declined, leaving them with mixed emotions.

Advertisement

Tom Bower, a royal author, claims that the recent “attack” on the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaves Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “outrageously wounded.”

Bower provided details regarding Harry and Meghan’s conflict with William and Kate during an interview with Closer magazine for his newly published book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Harry had a “monumental row” with the royals The shocking new book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the...

Following Megxit, Bower claims that William and Kate’s popularity climbed while Harry and Meghan declined, leaving them with mixed emotions.

“I believe that Harry’s actions and Meghan’s assault have seriously injured them. They deserve a lot of sympathy, Bower added.

The devastation that the Sussexes must now be repaired, he continued. I’m thrilled that they will visit America (for the 2022 Earthshot Prize) in order to introduce them to the true royals. They are engaging them in combat.

Advertisement

Also Read