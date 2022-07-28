Meghan Markle’s estranged father, and other Tom Bower’s accusations against her

In his most recent book, Revenge, Tom Bower made a number of extensive accusations against Meghan Markle.

However, many of these are now being called into question after a number of his sources issued retractions and expressed concerns about errors.

Many of Bower’s sources, including Thomas Markle Sr., the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Kristen Meinzer of Newsweek, and Sam Kashner of Vanity Fair, have reportedly complained that Bower misquoted them in his bombshell book.

Bower described Meinzer as a “friend and writer who stood up against the kind of bigotry, misogyny, and hatred” that Markle had to deal with in the book.

Meinzer refuted this assertion by stating on Twitter that neither Bower nor she had gotten in touch with each other regarding the book.

She added to Insider that she was unaware of Bower’s “selective picking remarks” provided to other media.

Bower asserted in his book that Kashner had “felt exploited” by Markle, but Kashner denied this, saying in an interview with The Times: “I’m concerned Tom Bower didn’t portray my affection and regard for Meghan Markle.”

“I thought Ms. Markle was very kind and charming, and I still think highly of her brilliance and her extraordinary bravery. Lately, I’d want to congratulate Prince Harry for choosing such a remarkable woman as his bride. They are obviously in love, so perhaps we should refrain from interfering and allow the couple to live their lives in peace”, he continued.

Prior to Bower’s claims, Markle’s father had refuted them, saying he had no intention of travelling to the UK during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to see his daughter and Prince Harry.

