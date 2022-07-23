Meghan Markle’s ex claimed that she had an affair with professional golfer Rory McIlroy

Prior to meeting Prince Harry in 2016, nothing was known about Meghan Markle’s private life.

Author Tom Bower’s recently released the highly anticipated book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

The book is revealing everything.

In 2014, when the former actress was dating chef Cory Vitiello, one juicy detail about her love life surfaced.

The author detailed how Markle was inadvertently chosen that August by professional golfer Rory McIlroy to take part in the wildly popular Ice Bucket Challenge, which collected money for ALS. The mom-of-two, 40, allegedly requested the athlete, 33, to film the challenge with her at a friend’s New York City apartment after becoming intrigued.

“McIlroy had just broken up with his blonde fiancée, Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki,” wrote Bower at the time, “and was rumored to be hunting brunettes.”

They got along well, went out for a drink, and later received an invitation to a dinner.

“McIlroy travelled 30 kilometers to take part in a fresh competition the next morning. He dropped to 101st position after a stressful night, looking worse for wear. However, in order to be prepared for the next day, he refused to sleep as usual close to the golf course “shared by the author. “He returned to New York by car to visit Meghan instead. His performance dropped off.”

Although the Suits alum gleefully shared the news of their encounter via her previous blog, The Tig, nothing romantic appeared to occur between the two.

Markle praised the golfer’s “work/play ethic” and referred to his integrity and “character” as his “most charming quality” in the post.

“He goes beyond being the actual deal. He is true, “As per Bower, she wrote. And perhaps for that reason, people value him even more.

The article claimed that the actress was “eager to promote herself by using their tight relationship. She urged the media to run pictures of herself and McIlroy. She later acknowledged that she “sometimes staged a paparazzi photo or allowed information leak to the press.””

Due to all the publicity, Markle’s boyfriend felt compelled to inquire as to whether she and McIlroy had developed a romantic relationship. She firmly denied this, and he trusted her. A few months later, at the One Young World gathering, the golfer and the Duchess of Sussex crossed paths once more.

Bower stated that the two went out to dinner, and a gossip columnist claimed that the actress was “looking intensely at McIlroy” the entire time the meal was being consumed.

Vitiello was upset by the rumors, so he asked her again if they had a “affair,” and he once more accepted her answer. Markle’s representative was upset about the rumors and asked the publication to issue a second statement to emphasize that she and McIlroy were just friends.

