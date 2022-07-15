Meghan Markle’s fall is ‘imminent’ due to the ‘skeletons in her closet.’

Meghan Markle is already ‘dreading’ the publishing of her upcoming tell-all, which threatens to expose the ‘skeletons in her closet,’ according to royal analysts.

A HIGHLY-anticipated biography of Meghan Markle, is to be released to the public next week.

In their interview, an inside source close to The Sun said that the Duchess must already be ‘dreading’ everything.

Advertisement

The anonymous source was quoted telling the outlet, “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t embrace by public The general public still doesn't accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They...

“Tom doesn’t pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”

Publicity material for the book said the biography will lean on “interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.

This claim comes just a few months after the author’s pre-release material sent shockwaves across social media.

It read, “Tom Bower, Britain’s leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.”

Advertisement

“From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing, and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge.”

Also Read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is on a "road to unmatched popularity," according...

The book will be based on information provided by Meghan’s friends and foes, but she has not had any input herself.