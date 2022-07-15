Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle’s fall is ‘imminent’ due to the ‘skeletons in her closet.’
Meghan Markle’s fall is ‘imminent’ due to the ‘skeletons in her closet.’

Meghan Markle’s fall is ‘imminent’ due to the ‘skeletons in her closet.’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s fall is ‘imminent’ due to the ‘skeletons in her closet.’

Image: Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle is already ‘dreading’ the publishing of her upcoming tell-all, which threatens to expose the ‘skeletons in her closet,’ according to royal analysts.
  • A HIGHLY-anticipated biography of Meghan Markle, is to be released to the public next week.
  • In their interview, an inside source close to The Sun said that the Duchess must already be ‘dreading’ everything.
Advertisement

The anonymous source was quoted telling the outlet, “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.”

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t embrace by public
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t embrace by public

The general public still doesn't accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They...

“Tom doesn’t pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”

Publicity material for the book said the biography will lean on “interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.

This claim comes just a few months after the author’s pre-release material sent shockwaves across social media.

It read, “Tom Bower, Britain’s leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.”

Advertisement

“From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing, and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.”
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is on a "road to unmatched popularity," according...

The book will be based on information provided by Meghan’s friends and foes, but she has not had any input herself.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Luxurious villa of Andrew Tate revealed during police raid
Luxurious villa of Andrew Tate revealed during police raid
Pete Davidson's friends want him to date a non-celebrity
Pete Davidson's friends want him to date a non-celebrity
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' days at
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' days at "GMA" numbered?
Tarek El Moussa praises his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa praises his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' reports gets viral on social media
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' reports gets viral on social media
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story