Meghan Markle’s fall is ‘imminent’ due to the ‘skeletons in her closet.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t embrace by public
The general public still doesn't accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They...
The anonymous source was quoted telling the outlet, “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.”
“Tom doesn’t pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”
Publicity material for the book said the biography will lean on “interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.
This claim comes just a few months after the author’s pre-release material sent shockwaves across social media.
It read, “Tom Bower, Britain’s leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.”
“From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing, and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge.”
The book will be based on information provided by Meghan’s friends and foes, but she has not had any input herself.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.