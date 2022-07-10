Meghan Markle’s ‘leisurely’ food item she gave up for the royal family: Read more

Meghan Markle, a self-proclaimed foodie, had to forego her favorite dish in order to impress the royal family.

Meghan Markle loves seafood she revealed in an earlier interview

Meghan Markle stopped eating favorite food item for the sake of Prince Harry

Meghan told The New Potato magazine before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 that her “ideal food day” would involve seafood pasta and a gin, vermouth, and Campari cocktail.

Foodie Meghan Markle compromised on her food choices to fit into the royal family.

“A leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta, and a negroni to cap off the night,” she said.

However, after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan had to give up her love of seafood because the royal family does not eat it.

Royal butler Grant Harrold tells Express: “It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties.

“We don’t want a member of the royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if she is on an overseas tour.”