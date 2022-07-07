Meghan Markle’s steps might cause royal family to ditch golden rule

Meghan Markle’s impulsive steps might cause the royal family to ditch the golden rule.

Meghan Markle turned against the royal family in an Oprah Winfrey interview

In a recent article biographer, Omid Scobie describes how contemporary royals are breaking the “never complain, never explain” dictum in order to speak out more.

Never complain, never explain may be slowly dying out at the palace (at least, according to Prince William), but deflect and distract has fast become the new order of the day within the institution of the monarchy.

When Meghan Markle turned against the royal family in an Oprah Winfrey interview, she was the one who first abandoned the guideline. The Duchess of Sussex admitted during the sit-in that the royal family had bullied her due to her skin tone.

Now, according to Prince William, “the monarchy should speak it” if it has anything to say.

On the other hand, along with their son Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed enjoying; the Fourth of July parade in Wyoming.

The four-person family left their Montecito home in Santa Barbara; and travelled to Jackson Hole to spend the weekend with some friends.

In the pictures Meghan is seen looking intently after her son Archie, 3; who is dressed all in blue and sporting a red, white, and blue cap. She is also wearing black jeans, a white top, and a large brown straw hat; which is thought to be by her favourite designer, Janessa Leone. The boy waved an American flag and applauded the march as it passed.

