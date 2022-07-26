According to the author of an explosive new book, it is now too late for Prince William and Prince Harry to reconcile.

According to the author of an explosive new book, it is now too late for Prince William and Prince Harry to reconcile.

Additionally, he claims that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, has a “tendency to play the victim.”

It has been widely reported that the two brothers’ chilly relationship was caused by William’s worries over Harry’s rapidly growing romance with Meghan before their 2018 royal wedding.

The tense argument swiftly came to a head when Harry, who had resigned as a senior royal, told Oprah Winfrey that his brother was “stuck” in the royal system.

Since then, the two brothers have scarcely ever been seen together and were not photographed together in public during last month’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Author Tom Bower explores the breach between the brothers and Meghan in his most recent book, which was released last week and is titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and The War Between the Windsors.

Additionally, he stated that he believes Meghan’s propensity to play the victim makes it “too late” for William and Harry to get along.

Relationships between William and wife Kate and Harry and Meghan “had broken down” when Harry and Meghan retired as senior royals, he continued.

The main cause of their disagreement, according to the author, was Meghan’s resistance to working as a team. There was no closeness.

“Meghan had persuaded Harry that she was being defamed by William’s employees. She said that rumors about a tiara, the fact that Kate had cried, her own request for hairspray in St. George’s chapel, and the staff’s harsh criticisms of her behavior were all made up to bring her down.

It is rumored that Harry’s book, which the prince has called a “truthful and fully accurate” narrative of his life, is currently written and has been approved by attorneys.

