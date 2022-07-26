Advertisement
  • Meghan wanted to become ‘number one royal’ by marrying Prince Harry
  • The royal family’s intentions to wed Meghan Markle have been made clear.
  • The Duchess of Sussex thought she could be the “number one royal” before she retired from her responsibilities as a senior royal in 2020.
  • She rapidly realized that she would not achieve the distinction of being number one, which was what she desired.
The royal family’s intentions to wed Meghan Markle have been made clear.

The Duchess of Sussex thought she could be the “number one royal” before she retired from her responsibilities as a senior royal in 2020.

In an interview with GB News, royal writer Tom Bower said: “We know the history and the motivation of a woman who definitely married into the Royal Family because she loved Harry, but also because she enjoyed the prestige.”

She rapidly realized that she would not achieve the distinction of being number one, which was what she desired.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018.

The rest of the family is there to assist the Queen because there is only one number one in the Royal Family.

Meghan swiftly determined that she would be happier in Hollywood since she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight, according to Bower.

The Duchess eventually left for Hollywood with her British husband because she was unable to comprehend the hierarchical nature of the royal institution, the expert continues.

