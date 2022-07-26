Meghan wanted to become ‘number one royal’ by marrying Prince Harry

In an interview with GB News, royal writer Tom Bower said: “We know the history and the motivation of a woman who definitely married into the Royal Family because she loved Harry, but also because she enjoyed the prestige.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018.

The rest of the family is there to assist the Queen because there is only one number one in the Royal Family.

Meghan swiftly determined that she would be happier in Hollywood since she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight, according to Bower.

The Duchess eventually left for Hollywood with her British husband because she was unable to comprehend the hierarchical nature of the royal institution, the expert continues.

