Netizens doubts Prince William plays Polo to ‘copy’ Prince Harry

After Prince William was accused of mimicking his younger brother Prince Harry during his comeback to Polo, Prince William’s supporters have taken up the cause to defend the Duke of Cambridge.

The Duke of Sussex has joined the Los Padres team at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California, where he competes alongside Nacho Figueras, a prominent polo player from Argentina.

According to online users, Prince William chose to give a performance on the Wednesday, July 6, Out—Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at the Guards Polo Club close to Windsor.

Copping his younger brother then?, a user tweeted. No creativity.”

He was unable to resist Harry’s example any longer, according to another. Is this going to happen frequently, I wonder?

But when one person commented, “So apparently, Prince William is following Prince Harry as it has been stated he will be playing Polo on Wednesday, followers were ready to leap to his rescue.

“The royals’ previous charity polo matches appear to have been deleted by the team.

Another piece stated, “Prince William has been playing polo for charity every year since 2005. He was invited to the Santa Barbara polo tournaments in 2011, and he only missed the tournament in 2020 because of Covid.

On the other hand, William is now in line to succeed after his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother Queen, as the next monarch of the United Kingdom.

Despite working hard in recent years to prepare for his future role as the monarch, William’s title as Prince of Wales ultimately rests on Prince Charles’ shoulders, the outlet’s story claims.

