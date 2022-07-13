Palace ensure Queen that Boris won’t embarrass her before his leave

Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been working together.

Ensure the Queen is not put in a “difficult position” by any honours Boris Johnson might try to get before he leaves office.

Sir Edward Young, who is the Queen’s private secretary, has been assured that every effort will be made to avoid any embarrassment to her Majesty.

Since the Prime Minister announced his resignation outside of No. 10 on Thursday, Sir Edward Young, who is the Queen’s private secretary, has been in touch with Simon Case, who is the secretary to the Cabinet, a lot.

Sir Edward has been told that the most senior civil servant in the UK will look over any ideas that aren’t thought to be good enough before sending them to the Palace.

A source close to the royal family shared the following information with the I newspaper: “Sir Edward is aware of the unusual circumstances around any resignation honours proposed by Mr Johnson and he has been assured that every effort will be made to avoid any embarrassment to her Majesty.”

Earlier, the QUEEN is expected to travel 800 miles on September 5 to continue the process of choosing the new Prime Minister, as per the report.

The monarch, who is 96 years old and lives at Balmoral right now, will reportedly go back to Buckingham Palace for ten minutes from Balmoral to make sure the appointment process doesn’t take too long.

Just now, it was announced that the next Prime Minister of the UK will be chosen on September 5.

