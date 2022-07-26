‘Pathetic!’ Meghan Markle’s fans are furious

Fans of Meghan Markle come to the Duchess’ defense after a royal biographer attacked her.

She “went for Hollywood” after marrying into the powerful dynasty, according to royal author Tom Bower, because she “couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more prominent.”

In an interview with GB News, Tom Bower, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the fight between the Windsors, stated that Meghan Markle left the UK for Hollywood because she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more significant.

The charges were addressed by royal authority and former Margaret Thatcher advisor Nile Gardiner, who tweeted: “The arrogance and hubris on exhibit from Meghan Markle is absolutely stunning.”

Mr. Bower said the following in the GB News interview: “The fact that Meghan is the one who directs the story has contributed to the issue.

“When she moved to London to join the Royal Family, she was perplexed as to why she wasn’t more significant and in charge of everything. She has conflicted connections with so many people because of this.

Fans of Meghan have defended her in response to the author’s remarks.

Added him: “There is no question that the woman who married into the Royal Family did so because she loved Harry; we know her history and her motivations. In addition, she adores the prestige.

“She immediately realized she wouldn’t achieve the status of number one, which was what she desired. In the Royal Family, there is only one number one, and the rest of the family is there to support the Queen.

“Meghan couldn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight and quickly determined that Hollywood would be a better fit for her.”

However, Sussex supporters jumped in to support the royal right after. One wrote in a comment on Nile Gardiner’s post: “Such an evil tweet. This speculation lacks any support.”

Another person claimed that Mr. Gardiner is believed by “the gullible,” alleging that “the Duchess was driven into exile” by the media.

A third admirer of Meghan said: “A grown man commenting on rumors and Meghan Markle’s (MM) demonization. Pathetic”.

Following the release of Mr. Bower’s book, the Duchess’ friends and admirers have come out to refute the assertions made by the royal novelist.

Before Meghan married Prince Harry, a supporter of hers, @lovelolaheart, disproved Mr. Bower’s assertion that she wasn’t pals with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra by uploading images and supporting documentation.

The book also makes other allegations regarding Meghan, including that during a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, she made journalist Sam Kashner feel “manipulated.”

Bower’s assertions were refuted by Mr. Kashner in a letter to The Times that he wrote: “Sir, I’m afraid Tom Bower didn’t portray my adoration and regard for Meghan Markle in the excerpt from his new book in The Times on Saturday.

