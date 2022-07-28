Advertisement
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed their third child,  a daughter, in June and are now a family of five.

When naming her baby daughter, Pippa Middleton gave the Royal family a kind but subtle homage.

It’s reported that Pippa, 38, and her husband James Matthews have chosen a name for their third child, who was born last month.

According to rumours, the happy couple has called their baby child Rose. Rose has been the name of some royals throughout history, including Mary Tudor, sometimes known as “Mary Rose,” Queen of France, a source told. The name is of Latin etymology and refers to the rose, which is the bloom of June.

It’s unclear why Pippa and James chose the royally fashionable name, but it also has a beautiful connection to Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Her name, Lili, is a diminutive of the English floral name Lily, which Harry and Meghan picked after the Queen’s childhood family nickname.

James and Pippa, who wed in May 2017, are also parents to son Arthur, age three, and daughter Grace, age one.
Following news that Pippa and Matthew had bought a multi-million pound home in Pippa’s hometown, the couple had their third child.

The family is rumored to be intending to relocate from London and have instead purchased a new property in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury, which is only 20 minutes away from her parents’ house.
The couple decided on a 30-room Georgian home with 150 acres of land for £15 million.

The lavish home wasn’t believed to have been up for sale publicly; rather, a private transaction was considered to have taken place.

