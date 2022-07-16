This Sunday, the Duchess of Cornwall will mark her milestone 75th birthday.

By all indications, the occasion will be low-key and private.

Camilla will host a “little family supper.”

Camilla will host a “little family supper.” Prince Charles, her 73-year-old spouse, and possibly Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, as well as their own children, will undoubtedly accompany her.

The presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the party is unknown. Earlier past week, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were seen accompanying William and Kate as they boarded their personal helicopter at Kensington Palace.

The Cambridges may have been on their way to Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the summer holidays even though it is unknown where they were going.

Camilla celebrated her birthday early this year by serving as the guest editor of Country Life magazine’s 125th anniversary issue at the beginning of July. Kate, a talented photographer, took the cover image, and Camilla said the two had “a lot of laughs” while working on it.

The Duchess remarked in her Wednesday ITV documentary Camilla’s Country Life: “She did really good images and you know she does it quite naturally… we had a lot of fun doing it.

“It was extremely informal, and the Duchess of Cambridge was, of course, very gracious… She is a very talented photographer, and everything was done in a very relaxed manner with plenty of laughter in the garden. It was a beautiful way to do it.

