Prince Andrew gave interview after being mocked about nickname

Prince Andrew was persuaded to share his perspective on the allegations of s****l assault on Newsnight after a producer made fun of the disgraced royal’s nickname, “Randy Andy.”

According to the reports, Sam McAlister, the lady who landed the famed interview, recently reportedly said that during their final encounter, she “delivered it to him very bluntly.”

“Sir. She said, “I’ve been in this nation for more than 40 years, and I only knew two things about you before now.

I can categorically state that the fact that you go by the names “Randy Andy” and “Air Miles Andy” doesn’t help you in your current situation.

We had “squandered our chances of getting the interview of a lifetime,” McAlister claimed.

She remembers that there was a protracted pause. “Andrew then laughed. Everyone in the room let out a sigh.

In her brand-new book Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, McAlister revealed the specifics of the startling interview.

Earlier, former anchor of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan responded to the ‘completely deluded’ Prince Andrew car-crash interview.

The outspoken journalist commented on Twitter after sharing the Daily Mail article headed “The real inside story behind Andrew’s car crash TV interview,” saying it was “fascinating to read.. astonishing to see how absolutely deluded Andrew was about how the interview had gone.”

