Prince Andrew had fort guidelines bent for him, royal cop

A former royal police officer recently detailed Prince Andrew’s alleged violent behaviour, saying the disgraced royal led “a very bizarre life.”

six-year palace employee recalled an instance in which the prince yelled at a guard for stopping an unnamed woman during his interview with The Sun.

Andre told the magazine, “Andrew led a really odd existence — he was the only member of the Royal Family we had to bend the rules for.” For him, we would allow unauthorised, unidentified women to enter the palace after hours.

He remembers saying, “Listen to me you fat lardy (expletive), allow my guest in or I am going straight down there.”

We allowed her in because he was screaming. And that’s the attitude we encountered from him. Police officers were wary about going too far.

We had female visitors arriving who didn’t know their names, but he was the only one. It was a (expletive) stick out, the 43-year-old continued. He is an extremely furious person who starts hurling expletives everywhere if he doesn’t get his way.

The former royal officer stated that he believes the prince’s dubious behaviour was caused by the fact that he was “the Queen’s favourite” and was consistently given “too much rope.”

On the other hand, Andrew was persuaded to share his perspective on the allegations of s****l assault on Newsnight after a producer made fun of the disgraced royal’s nickname, “Randy Andy.”

According to the reports, Sam McAlister, the lady who landed the famed interview, recently reportedly said that during their final encounter, she “delivered it to him very bluntly.”

