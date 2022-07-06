Prince Andrew underestimates impact of his explosive 2019 interview

Prince Andrew miscalculated the effect of his startling interview from 2019.

The Duke of York sat in with Sam McAlister.

In an effort to defend himself, he wanted to say something.

The Duke of York, who sat in with Sam McAlister, believed he could present his side of the tale without having to address the controversy surrounding his relationship with s** trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke, 62, was asked in a recent interview if she believed he regretted agreeing to the interview.

I think he was a bomb waiting to go off,” she told ITV. In an effort to defend himself, he wanted to say something.

“Now, I realise that sounds absurd at this point, but nobody believes they will conduct a poor interview.

“He believed he could justify himself and that everything would be resolved. Therefore, I believe he would still conduct an interview if he returned, but I doubt it would be with Emily or Newsnight.

Who would agree to be on Newsnight when they are accused of the things they are accused of there, she asked Ms. Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“I never thought for a moment that this negotiation would succeed.”

In January 2022, Andrew had his royal titles revoked. The Duke resolved his legal lawsuit against Virginia Giuffree two months later, in March, for an enormous multi-million dollar sum.

