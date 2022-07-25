Advertisement
Prince Charles asked to make space for Prince William for a joint reign

Prince Charles asked to make space for Prince William for a joint reign

  • The public simply isn’t interested in Charles and Camilla.
  • The survival of the Firm may be in jeopardy if Charles rules by himself.
  • 54 per cent of people polled said William and Charles should share the throne.
Because of their appeal to younger generations, it has been suggested that Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, may join Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their reign.

The survival of the Firm, according to The Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden, may be in jeopardy if Charles rules by himself.

The public simply isn’t really interested in Charles and Camilla, and that is an issue, he claimed to Palace Confidential on MailPlus.

I believe it is a real issue for a system that depends on popular support, which is why William and Catherine will rule in a joint capacity.

William might spend time with his young family during a joint rule while Charles could take advantage of retirement.

Express.co.uk responded by conducting a reader survey from 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, to 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, which posed the question: “Should Charles and William conduct a joint reign?”

1,668 people responded overall, and 905 of them, or around 54 percent, said that Prince William and Charles should rule together.

While 729 people, or 44 percent, responded “no,” they should not share the throne.

Another 2% of respondents (34 persons) indicated they were unsure.

