Celebrities honoured by Prince Charles at investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Martin Lewis, Tom Daley and Sir Chris Whitty among those to be granted CBE.

Sir Chris was knighted for services to public health during Ebola pandemic.

Prince Charles gives praise to TV, sports, and even medical stars at Windsor Castle.

Charles was in charge of a ceremony where Martin Lewis, Tom Daley, and Sir Chris Whitty were honoured. The CBE was given to Mr. Lewis for his work in broadcasting and consumer rights. He made MoneySavingExpert.com, a website where people can get free financial advice.

On ITV’s This Morning, his own show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and on social media, the person who fights for consumer rights has criticised how the government has dealt with the cost-of-living crisis and the sharp rise in energy prices.

After getting the honour, he wrote on Twitter, “What do you want, a medal?” At Windsor Castle, Prince Charles gave me the CBE. Amazing celebration. I’m very grateful. Thank you for your help with my work.”

The father of one, who is married to TV journalist Lara Lewington, says that his CBE nomination was sent to an old address. He couldn’t believe it. I knew I was chosen, but the deadline had already passed.

He said: “I was genuinely very surprised. I knew some people had nominated me but it was way past the time when you’re supposed to receive a letter.

“I then found out they had sent the letter to an old address and when I hadn’t responded they got in touch, so I was properly gobsmacked.”

Daley got the OBE for his diving, his charity work, and his support for LGBTQ+ rights.

The 28-year-old took part in the Olympics for the first time when he was 14. He won gold with Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event at Tokyo 2020.

Since he came out as gay in 2013, Daley has fought for LGBTQ+ rights and asked that countries that kill gay people be banned from the Olympics.

Piers Gilliver, a Paralympic champion in wheelchair fencing, and Calum Jarvis, an Olympic swimmer, were also given awards. The men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team won gold at Tokyo 2020 with help from Jarvis.

Sir Chris was named Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath for his work to improve public health during the coronavirus pandemic. He was England’s top doctor.

In 2015, he was given the CB for his work in tropical medicine in the UK and Africa. This was because he helped write the government’s plan for dealing with the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone. He was named Prince Charles after he led the country through the Covid-19 outbreak.

