Prince Charles ‘is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince’, host

Prince Charles ‘is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince’,

Grimes addressed many recent allegations against the Prince of Wales.

Host said, we have all been commemorating frequently lately

Advertisement

GB News host Darren Grimes recently launched a vicious attack on Prince Charles, following a slew of embarrassing revelations.

Grimes addressed many recent allegations against the Prince of Wales in a stinging tirade, including the Rwanda controversy, Qatari politicians’ acceptance of millions of euros, and the Prince of Wales’s awarding of a questionable peer.

“Now, the crown is a fundamental part of British life in my opinion. Since her coronation in 1952, Her Majesty the Queen—whom, of course, we have all been commemorating frequently lately—has been the only constant in a Britain that has changed drastically, according to Grimes.

I therefore, have faith in the enchantment of our constitutional monarchy. Therefore, I don’t want you to question my sincerity when I state that I am a supporter of that priceless institution.

But I have to be honest with you and tell you that. His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, often known as Prince Charles to you and me, is more of a clown prince than a crown prince in my opinion.

“The Prince has made remarks on a wide range of topics, including the environment and the government’s Rwanda policy.

Advertisement

Grimes made fun of the man, saying, “He might as well have his own column in The Guardian newspaper – and contribute to the cacophony of voices caricatured hot takes from a nice home.”

“As the years go by and it becomes more evident that the government’s civilised rush for net-zero leaves Britain without energy security, I find it difficult to imagine.

By the way, we’re even talking about energy rationing this year with the national grid, warning the energy firms that they might very likely impose involuntary limitations this winter, he continued.

“Can you image what the citizens of this nation would think in that circumstance if their future King had applauded the precise policies that have made us both poorer and colder?” Grimes enquired.

“I really struggle with that. Can you picture Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II making such decisions or becoming the subject of Charity Commission inquiries? he added.

Also Read

).push({});