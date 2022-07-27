Prince Charles’ reputation is “damaged beyond repair”

Since the airing of the Diana-focused documentary, Prince Charles’ reputation has reportedly been “utterly devastated.”

This assertion was made by royal analyst and pundit Richard Eden in an interview with the Royal Beat.

He started off by bringing up Netflix’s marketing strategy, which was successful in “driving the message home” against Prince Charles.

They aired The Crown concurrently with Diana: In Her Own Words, which was a pretty moving program he continued.

The plot for The Crown was based on this version of her marriage breakdown, which “Netflix promoted the two at the same time.”

He discussed the subject with his own children, saying that “people watched it, like my daughter’s generation, [and] were really appalled.”

“Oh, Prince Charles is [a] awful man isn’t he,” they said, and it really hurt [his reputation].”

He further revealed, “You know, courtiers and associates of Prince Charles talked about how much damage it was doing to the monarchy.

Speaking of Diana, In Her Own Words was even cited by the expert, who said, “It was recordings Diana had made, never expecting they’d ever be made public but they were. They kind of overlayed images of her with her voice in a very unsettling way.

