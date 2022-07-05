Prince Charles walks into major controversy latest scandal

Prince is claimed to have walked into a massive controversy.

Prince Charles is claimed to have walked into a massive controversy and maybe jeopardised the throne’s succession, royal experts.

As per royal experts, Charles with his most recent pay-for-favours scandal, he allegedly accepted bags of cash from Qatar.

Tom Bower, a royal specialist, criticised the Prince of Wales in an article, claiming that Charles may as well have damaged his chances of becoming a monarch by accepting significant cash donations to his charities in exchange for favours.

What’s considerably more detrimental, according to Bower, is that his actions raise more serious issues. It is hardly a stretch to imply that his rightful place on the throne might be under peril.

“There is no doubt that the monarchy’s future viability depends on its integrity. Such concerns are raised by any indication that Prince Charles or his charity were used as payment for favours, he continued.

Bower continued, “Of course, this is far from being the first occasion that largesse from affluent foreigners has been poured the way of the heir to the throne, as you can see from the fact that this is not the first instance”

“A knighthood offer was made to a Saudi billionaire in exchange for a sizable payment to The Prince’s Foundation by his longtime and closest adviser, Michael Fawcett.”

Additionally, he enumerated additional controversies of a similar nature in which Prince Charles has been involved.

“Charles, at best, failed to monitor what was being done in his name. He was, at worst, complicit. The Prince has been accused of accepting “payment for access” numerous times over the past 30 years, Bower continued.

