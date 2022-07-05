Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
Prince Charles wants to repair his icy relationship with son Prince Harry

  • Charles and his wife Camilla are actually recruiting an editor.
  • This comes amid rumours that Prince wants to warm up his chilly relationship with his son Prince Harry.
  • This occurs less than a year after Meghan Markle defeated The Mail on Sunday in a privacy.
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are actually recruiting an editor which has infamously been sued three times by Harry and wife Meghan Markle, reports.

This comes amid rumours that Prince Charles wants to warm up his chilly relationship with his son Prince Harry.

Tobyn Andreae, formerly the deputy editor is apparently being hired by Charles and Camilla to serve as the media operation’s communications secretary, replacing Simon Enright, according to The Sunday Times.

This occurs less than a year after Meghan Markle defeated The Mail on Sunday in a privacy and copyright dispute in December 2021 after she claimed the newspaper had published a private letter she had written to her father.

Prince Charles’ office has verified the hiring of Tobyn, although neither Charles nor Camilla have yet made an official statement.

Whereas, Charles is claimed to have walked into a massive controversy and maybe jeopardised the throne’s succession, royal experts.

As per royal experts, Charles with his most recent pay-for-favours scandal, he allegedly accepted bags of cash from Qatar.

Tom Bower, a royal specialist, criticised the Prince of Wales in an article, claiming that Charles may as well have damaged his chances of becoming a monarch by accepting significant cash donations to his charities in exchange for favours.

Next Story