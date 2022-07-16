Prince George almost received a different name from Kate Middleton

It might be difficult to choose the ideal name for a newborn child, especially if that child will grow up to be King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge felt Prince George would need a bold name when they welcomed him into the world over nine years ago.

They ultimately chose George, who has the middle names Alexander and Louis.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge felt Prince George would need a bold name when they welcomed him into the world over nine years ago.

It might be difficult to choose the ideal name for a newborn child, especially if that child will grow up to be King.

They ultimately chose George, who has the middle names Alexander and Louis.

However, it appears that Kate, a new mother, preferred to call her son by one of his middle names rather than George.

Katie Nicholl, a royal specialist, claimed that although the pair hadn’t made up their minds, Kate had her “heart set on” the name Alexander.

Courts claimed that the couple had not learned the gender of their unborn child, and intimate friends of the couple stated that William wanted a surprise.

Advertisement

“They had not yet decided what to call their firstborn,” reads the report. “Kate obviously assumed it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander.”

Also Read Kate Middleton described her ‘terrifying’ pregnancy experience with Prince George Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate Middleton had their...

How did they finally decide to name their child George? They allegedly enlisted the help of their family dog Lupo.

They apparently typed down all the potential names on slips of paper, placed them on their floor, and let Lupo inside to see which one he chose. According to The Times, it is believed that Lupo chose George.

Lupo was first acquired by the Cambridge family in 2012, and he was featured in a number of their official portraits.

Advertisement

The family’s first dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla, died in 2020, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have since joined the clan. Orla has since made multiple appearances in public.

The name “George,” which Lupo is said to have chosen, pays homage to the young prince’s great-great-grandfather, King George VI (the father of the Queen), and is therefore extremely significant.

Alexander, the first middle name of Prince George, honors the Queen, whose full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary.

George’s father, Prince William, whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis, shares the middle name Louis with him.

His younger brother, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, also shares it, of course.

Also Read Archie is following in the footsteps of his cousin, Prince George Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kid, is said to be following...