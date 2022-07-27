Advertisement
  Prince George and Princess Charlotte were invited to a very special celebration by Prince William
  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, are expected to the Women’s Euros final.
  • Fans are all fired up and calling for the Duke of Cambridge to join Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Euros final.
  • Prior to the final, the future King congratulated the team on social media, and now all royal supporters have the same question.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, are expected to the Women’s Euros final, according to royal enthusiasts.

After Prince William sent a special message with the Lionesses following their spectacular semi-finals victory, fans are all fired up and calling for the Duke of Cambridge to join Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Euros final.

Prior to the final, the future King congratulated the team on social media, and now all royal supporters have the same question.

Fans are now demanding for a very special royal appearance at the final after William took some time out of his “regular” family vacation to speak personally to England’s football players.

After defeating Sweden 4–0 in the semifinals, the Lionesses advanced to the Euros final. Prince William, the Football Association’s president, wished the players “good luck” before the match and was quick to congratulate them after their victory.

