Prince George is aware that he will one day be King, but his parents don’t make a huge deal out of it.

George follows his father, Prince William, and grandfather, Prince Charles, in the line of succession.

Additionally, he has appeared in public more frequently than ever lately and even took center stage during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Katie Nicholl, a royal specialist, claims that despite the fact that their son George is aware of the succession process, William and his mother Kate are eager to downplay George’s future role.

Katie said to OK! “William struggled with his destiny as a young man, so he is quite concerned that George won’t feel the same sense of weight from a young age.

“George is aware of the line of succession and is aware that he will become king someday, but he is also aware that this is a very distant goal. It isn’t treated like a big thing.”

In addition to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, George also went with his parents to Cardiff in June and attended Wimbledon for the first time this month.

Additionally, Katie claims that William and Kate choose George’s outings carefully because they want him to feel at ease.

Added her: “Although he isn’t as talkative or extroverted as his sister or younger brother, he seems quite at ease doing the few public obligations he has taken on.

“George is going to feel at ease at the engagements that William and Kate have brought him to.”

George turned nine last week, and his mother Kate continued the custom of celebrating his birthday by sharing a photo that she had shot.

The Queen also celebrated her birthday by posting a sentimental message.

The Head of State congratulated the Irish Guards band for putting on a special show for the little royal in a message posted on her official Twitter account.

