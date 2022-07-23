Advertisement
Prince George Is Prince William's twin. Read how

Prince George Is Prince William’s twin. Read how

  • The newborn prince is a near-exact replica of his father Prince William.
  • It has royal fans talking more than just his endearing grin.
  • George has a striking resemblance to his father at the same age, down to his side-parted blonde hair, sparkling eyes, and contagious smile.
In his portrait taken on his ninth birthday, Prince George is lazing in the sun. The newborn prince is a near-exact replica of his father Prince William, which has royal fans talking more than just his endearing grin.

In the picture, which his mother Kate Middleton snapped when the family was on vacation in the UK earlier this month, George has a striking resemblance to his father at the same age, down to his side-parted blonde hair, sparkling eyes, and contagious smile.

The Cambridge family includes more twins with William besides George. Princess Charlotte, his 7-year-old sister, and the Duke of Cambridge look remarkably alike.

The fact that Charlotte is William and Kate Middleton’s little sister is well known. During a date in 2020, the pair mistakenly identified Charlotte in a photo of William as a little child.

Is that you, sir? As he pointed to a picture of himself as a child, Prince William made the remark that his daughter appeared to be in the picture. “Because Charlotte looks exactly like that. That is amazing.”

“It looks so much like Charlotte,” Kate remarked.

Also Read

The Queen posts the cutest picture of Prince George’s on his ninth birthday
The Queen posts the cutest picture of Prince George’s on his ninth birthday

The Queen's communications team shared a very special photo on Twitter for...

Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge’s son, was four on April 23. He is her own identical twin. Even the fact that her youngest child is emulating her appearance has been acknowledged by the royal mother of three.

A friend previously told PEOPLE, “Everyone often remarks on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate.” He’s the only one of her children who she jokes genuinely looks like her, and she likes it and thinks it’s quite nice.

In order to give their three children the best chance of growing up normally while simultaneously preparing them for their responsibilities within the royal family—roles they could already be aware of—Kate and William are navigating a course.

Charlotte is more outgoing, whereas George is more quiet, a source told PEOPLE. Maybe it’s because he’s the heir and could someday rule as monarch.

Louis also displayed his “cheeky” side last month while celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Someone who knows the family recently told PEOPLE that the third child is “a cheeky monkey — a classic third child.” It’s good that the world could witness him having fun.

Also Read

Prince George’s birthday surprise was unveiled in a video
Prince George’s birthday surprise was unveiled in a video

The Irish Guards played Happy Birthday to mark Prince George's ninth birthday....

 

 

 

 

