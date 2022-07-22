Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince George smiles cheekily in his 9th birthday portrait

Prince George smiles cheekily in his 9th birthday portrait

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped Prince George birthday portrait in their most recent social media post. Leaving fans in awe of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The ecstatic parents celebrated their firstborn’s ninth birthday by releasing a stunning photo of him.

Also Read

Prince George is suffering without Prince Harry. according to reports
Prince George is suffering without Prince Harry. according to reports

Prince George has reportedly been struggling with Prince Harry's departure from the...

In the pictures taken by the Duchess, the birthday boy smiled brightly and won people’s hearts.

“George is turning 9!” the caption of the sweet post read.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

George resembled his father exactly while wearing a blue collared shirt and wearing his hair side-swept as he posed on the beach.

Also Read

Camilla enquired whether Prince George will sport the “Ginger Afro”
Camilla enquired whether Prince George will sport the “Ginger Afro”

Camilla allegedly told Prince Harry it would be 'funny' if his unborn...

Every year on their birthdays, the royal couple has posted a new photograph of their three children, George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

