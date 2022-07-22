Prince George smiles cheekily in his 9th birthday portrait

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped Prince George’s birthday portrait in their most recent social media post.

The ecstatic parents celebrated their firstborn’s ninth birthday by releasing a stunning photo of him.

“George is turning 9!” the caption of the sweet post read.

In the pictures taken by the Duchess, the birthday boy smiled brightly and won people’s hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

George resembled his father exactly while wearing a blue collared shirt and wearing his hair side-swept as he posed on the beach.

Every year on their birthdays, the royal couple has posted a new photograph of their three children, George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.