Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media

A royal expert recently shared that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s firstborn Prince George will have to learn to use social media efficiently.

Brittani Barger, the deputy editor of A local daily, "Social media is good and bad."

Brittani Barger, the deputy editor of A local daily, “Social media is good and bad. He will be able to be more in tune with the people through social media, but it can be a scary place.”

“All children growing up right now have the disadvantage of social media that many of us didn’t have. We could make mistakes and it wasn’t splashed across the internet within minutes.

“Unfortunately, for children now, that’s not the case, and that’s really a shame.

“Prince George and all his co-heirs around his age in Europe are all in the same boat.”

“They are going to have to learn to navigate the world with social media while also preparing to become monarch,” Brittani added.