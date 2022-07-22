Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media

Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media

Articles
Advertisement
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media

Prince George is preparing to become King of the UK

Advertisement
  • A royal expert recently shared that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s firstborn Prince George will have to learn to use social media efficiently.
  • Brittani Barger, the deputy editor of A local daily, “Social media is good and bad.”
  • “Prince George and all his co-heirs around his age in Europe are all in the same boat.”
    • Advertisement

A royal expert recently shared that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s firstborn Prince George will have to learn to use social media efficiently.

Also Read

Prince George smiles cheekily in his 9th birthday portrait
Prince George smiles cheekily in his 9th birthday portrait

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped Prince George's birthday portrait in...

Brittani Barger, the deputy editor of A local daily, “Social media is good and bad. He will be able to be more in tune with the people through social media, but it can be a scary place.”

“All children growing up right now have the disadvantage of social media that many of us didn’t have. We could make mistakes and it wasn’t splashed across the internet within minutes.

“Unfortunately, for children now, that’s not the case, and that’s really a shame.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince George is suffering without Prince Harry. according to reports
Prince George is suffering without Prince Harry. according to reports

Prince George has reportedly been struggling with Prince Harry's departure from the...

“Prince George and all his co-heirs around his age in Europe are all in the same boat.”

“They are going to have to learn to navigate the world with social media while also preparing to become monarch,” Brittani added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aamir Ali sends birthday wishes to Shamita Shetty after denying dating rumors
Aamir Ali sends birthday wishes to Shamita Shetty after denying dating rumors
Rakul Preet Singh give her appearance at the
Rakul Preet Singh give her appearance at the "Chhatriwali" victory party
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story