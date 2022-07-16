Prince George’s fascinating video divides royal admirers

Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has matured in front of the public.

Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has matured in front of the public, but an endearing film of his face as it ages has split supporters.

A video of incredible compiled photographs of the Prince throughout the decades, starting from when he was a newborn up to the present, was published by the royal fan account @princegeorgeofcambridgeuk.

Many followers expressed their admiration for the “adorable” film after seeing the fascinating clip, which attracted their attention. Regarding who the eight-year-old most resembles in his family, there was considerable disagreement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 👑 (@princegeorgeofcambridgeuk)

One supporter wrote: “He looks so much like his grandmother Diana when he has that bashful face,” while another said: “He has the look of Diana’s brother, Charles Earl of Spencer.” A third person wrote: “He looks just like his father,” and a fourth person said: “He is the ideal blend of his dad and mom.”

Another unguarded video of Prince George speaking was posted by a different royal fan account, @loveprincessdiana, and once more, followers’ perceptions of the young royal varied.

Prince George made a joke about needing some in his hair while greeting audiences outdoors during a royal engagement with his father Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

Although it’s unclear what the eight-year-old was referencing, the timid chuckle that followed and the cheeky grin suggested he was pleased with his own small talk.

Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons between him and his grandmother based only on appearance, adding, “George genuinely looks a lot like Diana,” and, “I Saw Princess Diana’s expression at the end.”

He resembles Diana’s brother, according to one supporter, and his great uncle Charles Spencer, according to another.